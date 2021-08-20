Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

