Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.89

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 26802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

SAXPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.