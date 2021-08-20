IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $167,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,720 shares of company stock worth $33,313,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

