Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

