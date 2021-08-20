Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,204 Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of EACPU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

