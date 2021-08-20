Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,664,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,917,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

