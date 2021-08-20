Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

