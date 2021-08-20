Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

