Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 247,838 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

