Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 22.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. Global Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $672.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

