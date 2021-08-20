HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Down 3.5%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 1,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.