World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $473,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in World Fuel Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in World Fuel Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

