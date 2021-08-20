NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NEP opened at $78.33 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.