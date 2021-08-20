Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,623 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $114.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.