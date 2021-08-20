Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

RYAN stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.