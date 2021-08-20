Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

