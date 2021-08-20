PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC:TPLKF opened at $38.85 on Friday. PVA TePla has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

