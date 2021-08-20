EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

