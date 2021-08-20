EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95.
EBOS Group Company Profile
