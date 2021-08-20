Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) to Issue $0.09 Final Dividend

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

