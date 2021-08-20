Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) to Issue $0.09 Final Dividend

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.
About Diversified United Investment
