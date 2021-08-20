Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

