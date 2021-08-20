Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

LNFA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA).

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.