Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $231,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $154.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.