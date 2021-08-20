Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

