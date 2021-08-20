Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,434,885 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $201,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.