Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $17,230.50.

BCAB stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

