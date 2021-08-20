Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys 1,488 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.97%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

