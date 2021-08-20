Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys 1,488 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.97%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
