Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan Sells 7,739 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $13,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Castlight Health by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Castlight Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,933,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Castlight Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

