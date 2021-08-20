Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $185,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $446.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $450.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.