Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

CLLS stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $542.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

