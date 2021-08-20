U.S. Gold’s (USAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of USAU opened at $9.70 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

