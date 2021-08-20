Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

