Dakota Wealth Management Sells 44,639 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,639 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.