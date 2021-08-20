Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 33,300 Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.40% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

