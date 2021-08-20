Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

