Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.