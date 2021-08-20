Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

