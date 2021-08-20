Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 61.65%.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.31 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Ally worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

