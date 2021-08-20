Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,373 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

