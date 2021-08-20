Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE WIW opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

