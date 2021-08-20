Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE WIW opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
