Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,079,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

