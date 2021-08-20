Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Rises By 24.5%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 1,323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLYF opened at $15.30 on Friday. Skylark has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

