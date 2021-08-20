TouchCon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,320.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 76.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $687,295.68 and approximately $55,320.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 69.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00406391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.32 or 0.00936189 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

