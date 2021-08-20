Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$23,100.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,850,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,585,179.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

AU stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.03 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1283117 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

