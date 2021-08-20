Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,295,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,089,122.67.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.09. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

