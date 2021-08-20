Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

