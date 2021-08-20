Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,276 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BE stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

