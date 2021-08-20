Morgan Stanley Boosts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $83.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global-e Online currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

