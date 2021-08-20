Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases 234,748 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.39 per share, for a total transaction of 3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 14.91 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of 12.82 and a 12-month high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNUT. Truist decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

