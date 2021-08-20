Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases 234,748 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.39 per share, for a total transaction of 3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 14.91 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of 12.82 and a 12-month high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.