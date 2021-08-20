Mercury NZ Limited (MCY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Mercury NZ alerts:

Mercury NZ Company Profile

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.