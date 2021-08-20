Mercury NZ Limited (MCY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Mercury NZ Company Profile
