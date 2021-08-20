Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

